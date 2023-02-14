Man wanted for stealing jewelry worth several thousands of dollars from Munster home: Indiana police

The Munster, Indiana police department is searching for a man accused of stealing jewelry worth several thousands of dollars from a home.

MUNSTER, Ind. (WLS) -- Police in Munster released surveillance photos of a man who they say stole of jewelry worth several thousands of dollars from a home.

Police said the man pried open the back door of a home in the 8000 block of Jackson Avenue last Thursday evening.

Police believe the man was driving a dark-colored SUV.

