'Don't hurt my kid!': Woman robbed by gunman while taking baby out of car in driveway, video shows

A woman was robbed at gunpoint in her driveway while taking her child out of the car in southwest Houston, according to police.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Authorities released a sketch of a man who allegedly robbed a woman in her driveway while she was taking her baby out of the car in Texas.

Investigators said on Jan.15 at about 8:20 p.m., the woman pulled into her driveway in southwest Houston.

The woman told police a masked man ran up to her while she was removing her baby from her vehicle.

The suspect pointed a handgun at her while demanding her purse and cell phone.

Surveillance video shows the baby inside a carrier in front of the armed suspect, and the woman can be heard saying, "don't hurt my kid!" while giving away her belongings.

Police say that's when the suspect got back into the driver's seat of a white car and sped off.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man who was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and white Adidas shoes.

The suspect drove off in a white four-door sedan with a black rear bumper and black right front quarter panel, according to police.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.