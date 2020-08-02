coronavirus chicago

Coronavirus Chicago: Museum of Science and Industry reopens after 4 months; food, drinks available on front lawn

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Museum of Science and Industry opened its doors to the general public again Saturday.

It's been closed for over four months during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're excited to invite guests to explore science with us again," said Matt Simpson, vice president of strategy and marketing/CMO.

Admission is free through Aug. 14.

But capacity is limited, and you must reserve timed-entry tickets online.

New attractions include the film Superpower Dogs, shown on a five-story, domed wraparound screen with a safe, capacity-controlled environment. Narrated by Chris Evans, visitors will meet remarkable dogs who fight crime, protect endangered species and save lives.

RELATED: Chicago COVID-19: Art Institute of Chicago reopens, free admission for Ill. residents

Guests also can unwind on the museum's front lawn, which will offer food and beverage sales under a tent, tables for dining and plenty of grass. The museum's north doors will be open for entry for the first time in 15 years.

MSI has also rescheduled the opening of Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exhibit was scheduled to open at MSI on Oct. 8. The new dates are March 4 through Sept. 6, 2021. Guests who purchased tickets will be contacted to reschedule their visit.

Daily capacity is limited to 2,000 guests, which is under 25% capacity. Timed admission tickets and physical distancing measures will reduce crowding, the museum said. Face coverings are required for all staff and guests ages 2 and older.

Some exhibits and experiences are closed or modified to reduce contact. High-touch areas are being disinfected hourly, and hand sanitizer is available throughout the museum.

Visit msichicago.org/welcome for more information.
