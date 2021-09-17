localish

Music and Mindfulness Camp Teaches Youth Life Lessons

By Ashley Johnson
Music and Mindfulness Camp Teaches Youth Life Lessons

COCHRANVILLE, Pennsylvania -- Underserved youth who are advanced music students enjoy music and mindfulness camp on a horse farm for one week thanks to a local program.

"Music and Mindfulness at Fox Crossing" is a free experience run by volunteers at The Stables at Fox Crossing.


Children rehearse as members of the orchestra and then engage in horse grooming, yoga, movement, dance and breathing.

