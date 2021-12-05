My Block, My Hood, My City volunteers robbed while hanging Christmas lights on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A festive event meant to spread holiday cheer on Chicago's South Side took an unfortunate turn after a group of volunteers were robbed.It happened during an event called "Be Part of the Light" put on by My Block, My Hood, My City. A group of four women helping to decorate with the organization were finishing up their hours-long efforts on 48th Street and King Drive."We're trying to inspire hope," said Jahmal Cole, founder of My Block, My Hood, My City. "We're not the enemy!"Police said a white SUV pulled up just before 4:00 p.m. At least two suspects hopped out and demanded the women's property before taking off with a purse, a wallet and a fanny pack."That's not the way!" Cole said. "You're risking your whole freedom for $100!"The suspects drove off and the women walked away unharmed. The group ended the night as planned by lighting up a Christmas tree in Washington Park."We have supplies to help volunteers put things up," Cole said.And with more decorations left to put up, organizers said their efforts to bring holiday cheer to their community will not be deterred."We'll have more security next weekend," Cole said. "It's just tragic, man. It's just tragic that it happened in this city."Cole said the group will continue what they started when they come back to Washington Park next Saturday to begin decorating more homes along King Drive.