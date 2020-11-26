thanksgiving

My Block My Hood My City teams up with Chatham restaurant to distribute 2K Thanksgiving meals

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The group My Block My Hood My City was behind a big effort to pass out 2,000 meals on this Thanksgiving.

It was all hands on deck near 83rd and Wabash late Thursday morning.

"A lot of senior homes, they're going without right now. Without hand sanitizer, PPE, disinfectant spray and you know we take care of our seniors," said Jahmal Cole.

"In spite of what we've been going through in 2020 the pandemic, We still have a lot to be thankful for," said 6th Ward Alderman Roderick Sawyer.

My Block My Hood My City teamed up with Oooh Wee Sweet Tea Restaurant in Chatham to feed 2,000 people Thanksgiving dinner.

The impact reached even further.

The brand-new restaurant has not even opened yet, and while there are plenty of volunteers, the even has helped the restaurant owners provide a paycheck for their staff this holiday weekend.

"We're really excited about the opportunity to be able to employ people, especially during this pandemic. so many restaurants that are closing down, because of the pandemic and so we are fortunate," said restaurant owner Mark Walker.
