Investigators said a group of people ambushed the victim in the parking lot of am Alsip children's indoor playground before getting away.

Alsip shooting: Man shot several times in 'ambush' outside children's indoor playground, police say

ALSIP, Ill. (WLS) -- Alsip police are calling a shooting outside a children's indoor playground in the south suburbs an ambush.

Police responded to the parking lot of My Kidzplay in the 4800 block of 111th Street just before 5:30 p.m. after reports of gunfire.

Officers were on the scene within minutes and found a man who had been shot several times.

Police blocked off the area as part of their investigation, laying down dozens of evidence markers, some near shell casings.

Investigators said a group of people ambushed the victim in the parking lot of a children's indoor playground before they got away in two vehicles: a Silver BMW and a Jeep Compass.

The victim was taken to Christ Medical Center.

Investigators believe this was a targeted attack and there is no threat to the public.