Alsip shooting: Man shot several times in 'ambush' outside children's indoor playground, police say

ALSIP, Ill. (WLS) -- Alsip police are calling a shooting outside a children's indoor playground in the south suburbs an ambush.
Police responded to the parking lot of My Kidzplay in the 4800 block of 111th Street just before 5:30 p.m. after reports of gunfire.
Officers were on the scene within minutes and found a man who had been shot several times.
Police blocked off the area as part of their investigation, laying down dozens of evidence markers, some near shell casings.
Investigators said a group of people ambushed the victim in the parking lot of a children's indoor playground before they got away in two vehicles: a Silver BMW and a Jeep Compass.
The victim was taken to Christ Medical Center.
Investigators believe this was a targeted attack and there is no threat to the public.