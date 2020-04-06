coronavirus chicago

Coronavirus Illinois: McDonald's donates 1 million N95 masks to first responders, health workers amid COVID-19 outbreak

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the McDonald's Corporation announced a new donation of one million N95 respirator face masks Monday to support healthcare professionals and first responders in Chicago and Illinois amid the COVID-19 global pandemic.

McDonald's will donate 750,000 masks to the city of Chicago and an additional 250,000 masks directly to the State of Illinois. N95 masks for healthcare professionals and first responders across the state.

Coronavirus Illinois Update: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact

The city will be adding the masks to its depositories and sending them where they are needed most as it coordinates needs for first responders and healthcare workers.

"The health and safety of all residents, and in particular our healthcare workers and first responders on the frontlines, remains the City's top priority as we continue responding to the COVID-19 public health crisis," said Mayor Lightfoot. "I want to thank McDonald's Corporation for heeding the call to donate supplies and helping us protect workers with the highest exposure to this virus. We are thankful and proud to have a hometown hero like McDonald's as our partner during this time."

"Our company has a deep bond with the City of Chicago and the State of Illinois, and we feel a profound sense of gratitude for the healthcare workers and first responders serving our community. While sourcing supplies for our restaurant crew, we were fortunate to have come across these critical items so we can get them into the hands of people who need them," said Michael Gonda, Vice President of Global Corporate Relations at McDonald's.

McDonald's said it is working to procure non-medical grade masks in order to protect its employees.

The Chicago Department of Public Health evaluates all PPE as it comes in in order to validate the quality before allocating the supplies to first responders and healthcare workers.

Chicago continues to seek donations of PPE and other supplies as well as volunteers. For more information on how to volunteer or to donate supplies or PPE, please visit Chicago.gov/coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagobusinessmcdonald'slori lightfootcoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoisdonationscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Archdiocese of Chicago cemeteries open for Memorial Day
Memorial Day weekend tourists flock to Indiana, Wisconsin beaches
What to know about Illinois' 110K COVID-19 cases
Man creates special date nights for pregnant wife at Chicago hospital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
Show More
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News