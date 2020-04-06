Coronavirus Illinois: McDonald's donates 1 million N95 masks to first responders, health workers amid COVID-19 outbreak

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the McDonald's Corporation announced a new donation of one million N95 respirator face masks Monday to support healthcare professionals and first responders in Chicago and Illinois amid the COVID-19 global pandemic.
McDonald's will donate 750,000 masks to the city of Chicago and an additional 250,000 masks directly to the State of Illinois. N95 masks for healthcare professionals and first responders across the state.
The city will be adding the masks to its depositories and sending them where they are needed most as it coordinates needs for first responders and healthcare workers.
"The health and safety of all residents, and in particular our healthcare workers and first responders on the frontlines, remains the City's top priority as we continue responding to the COVID-19 public health crisis," said Mayor Lightfoot. "I want to thank McDonald's Corporation for heeding the call to donate supplies and helping us protect workers with the highest exposure to this virus. We are thankful and proud to have a hometown hero like McDonald's as our partner during this time."
"Our company has a deep bond with the City of Chicago and the State of Illinois, and we feel a profound sense of gratitude for the healthcare workers and first responders serving our community. While sourcing supplies for our restaurant crew, we were fortunate to have come across these critical items so we can get them into the hands of people who need them," said Michael Gonda, Vice President of Global Corporate Relations at McDonald's.
McDonald's said it is working to procure non-medical grade masks in order to protect its employees.
The Chicago Department of Public Health evaluates all PPE as it comes in in order to validate the quality before allocating the supplies to first responders and healthcare workers.
Chicago continues to seek donations of PPE and other supplies as well as volunteers. For more information on how to volunteer or to donate supplies or PPE, please visit Chicago.gov/coronavirus.
