Naomi Judd's death shines light on mental health struggles; here's how you can get help

CHICAGO (WLS) -- May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Naomi Judd's recent death is renewing conversations about battles with depression and mental illness, encouraging everyone to talk to someone.
"This is a very good time to check in with yourself, your family and friends, and evaluate whether you would benefit from speaking with a professional," advises Dr. Gregory Jantz, Ph.D, founder of The Center: A Place of Hope and author. "Naomi's death can be used to remind us all to get the help we need now."
Dr. Jantz said to seek help in the form of a trusted friend, colleague or professional. He also advises that depression doesn't go away after treatment. "Depression can reemerge even years after successful treatment, which is why we all need to engage in lifelong maintenance of our mental health, especially now, as pandemic anxiety pushes many to despair," Jantz said.
RELATED: Ashley Judd opens up about losing mother to 'disease of mental illness,' urges others to seek help
The city of Chicago has a guide of places for anyone needing help. Click Here.
Mental health disorders are real, common and treatable. Many people diagnosed with mental illness achieve strength and recovery through participating in individual or group treatment. Many different treatment options are available; however, not all treatment works for everyone. Individuals can choose the treatment, or combination of treatments, that works best for them.
If you feel suicidal or you're worried about someone you know, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. You can also text the Crisis Text Line by messaging TALK to 741741.
For more information, visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
