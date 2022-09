Bomb threat made at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School in Naperville, police say

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A bomb threat was made at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School in west suburban Naperville Thursday morning, police said.

Police said the school began evacuating the premises before officers arrived on the scene.

Police said students will be allowed back into the buildings shortly after bomb-sniffing dogs were used to clear all of the buildings.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.