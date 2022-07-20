gun laws

City of Naperville considers ban on commercial sale of semi-automatic rifles, some magazines

'Maybe, a ban will prevent a single shooting in our town,' one person said in public comment at Naperville, Illinois meeting
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Naperville, IL Council considers semi-automatic gun sale ban

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Naperville City Council is considering a possible ban on the commercial sale of semi-automatic weapons and large-capacity magazines.

People weighed in on the proposed ordinance Tuesday night.

"Laws do not apply to criminals; they never have, and they never will," one person said. "Where there is an evil heart, they will find a way."

RELATED: Cooper Roberts update: Boy paralyzed in parade shooting breathing on his own

"Maybe, a ban will prevent a single shooting in our town. Maybe a ban will encourage other communities to follow our lead and reduce access to these weapons," another said.

No action was taken. If it's eventually approved, the ban would take effect on Jan. 1.

