City of Naperville considers ban on commercial sale of semi-automatic rifles, some magazines

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Naperville City Council is considering a possible ban on the commercial sale of semi-automatic weapons and large-capacity magazines.People weighed in on the proposed ordinance Tuesday night."Laws do not apply to criminals; they never have, and they never will," one person said. "Where there is an evil heart, they will find a way.""Maybe, a ban will prevent a single shooting in our town. Maybe a ban will encourage other communities to follow our lead and reduce access to these weapons," another said.No action was taken. If it's eventually approved, the ban would take effect on Jan. 1.