Naperville homeowner pleads for help after multiple cars crash into fence at busy intersection

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Naperville man is fed up about drivers that keep crashing through his fence, and, in some instances, all the way through his back yard.

It's not just a matter of damaged property, but also public safety, that now has the attention of the Naperville City Council.

The most recent one was here. It took out these two posts," homeowner Ryan Daly said.

Daly showed ABC7 the most recent repairs to the fence lining his backyard, which is just steps away from the intersection of Washington Street and Naper Boulevard in Naperville.

"I just don't know what else to do," Daly said.

He says drivers have crashed four separate times into his fence in less than three years. One of the cars drove all the way through his yard and into the neighbor's yard. Daly said at this point it's no longer a surprise.

"It should be, but it's happened so many times, and I was sitting over there, and I'm like .. you're kidding me," Daly said. "And honestly it was almost like, 'of course this happened.'"

The most recent damage has been repaired, but the fence new fence sections all across the back of the property serve as a clear reminder of an ongoing issue.

"I feel bad for my daughter. She gets anxious every time this happens, because she's worried about the dog," Daly said. "Her bedroom is right here, so she hears the street. So every time there's a screeching noise or something else, she's awake."

Daly said his insurance company won't cover the damage anymore. He estimated he's spent $20,000 to repair his property in the 10-plus years he's lived there.

"One car going through a fence is too many," Naperville City Councilwoman Jennifer Bruzan Taylor said. "Not four in, you know, two-and-a-half years, so that's ridiculous. So it's obvious we have to do something else."

The Naperville City Council approved money for a study for a new roundabout at the intersection last week, but the study alone could take up to a year to complete.

"I appreciate the roundabout being a long-term solution, but we need something that's going to stop cars from coming through my backyard, before somebody gets killed," Daly said.

Plans are now in the works for a speed feedback sign.