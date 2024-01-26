WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Naperville migrants: City scraps plan for residents to house new arrivals

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, January 26, 2024 3:57AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 StreamLive streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.
WLS

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Naperville is not moving forward with a plan to have residents house migrants in their homes.

The city was considering putting together a list of residents willing to bring migrants into their homes. But city staff decided there are other state and federal agencies putting together lists of shelters to house migrants, so it's not necessary for Naperville residents to pitch in.

The decision came just one week from Chicago's deadline for when migrants will start being evicted from shelters.

RELATED: Chicago property owner opens vacant buildings to house nearly 500 asylum seekers

The city said it's continuously looking at that 60-day shelter stay policy, but no changes in the eviction date have been announced.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW