Naperville migrants: City scraps plan for residents to house new arrivals

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Naperville is not moving forward with a plan to have residents house migrants in their homes.

The city was considering putting together a list of residents willing to bring migrants into their homes. But city staff decided there are other state and federal agencies putting together lists of shelters to house migrants, so it's not necessary for Naperville residents to pitch in.

The decision came just one week from Chicago's deadline for when migrants will start being evicted from shelters.

The city said it's continuously looking at that 60-day shelter stay policy, but no changes in the eviction date have been announced.