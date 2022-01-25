Family of man shot, killed outside son's school seeks new leads in unsolved Naperville murder

NAPERVILLE (WLS) -- The parents of a murdered professor continue to seek justice five years after he was shot and killed outside of a Naperville school.Matthew Lange was picking up his young son when he was shot and killed while sitting in his car. Now, Lange's family is speaking out in hopes of spurring new leads in the investigation of the unsolved murder."It's been awful. There's no way to describe it," said Lange's father David. "I still have trouble sleeping at night five years later."David and Sandy Lange said their son's future was looking bright.The 37-year-old had recently earned his doctorate and was working at his dream job as a professor at Lewis University in Romeoville. He just bought a new house and was looking forward to moving in with his young son.But as he waited outside to pick up his son at school, he was shot to death. Police are still looking for the killer."We'd really like this to be solved. I don't know if it'll make us feel better or not," said Lange's mother, Sandy. "We need it solved."Naperville police have described the shooting as an execution.The shooter approached Lange's car and fired shots, first through the driver's side window. As Lange tried to move to the passenger side, the shooter went to the other side of the car and fired more shots, police said.Naperville police said they have put a lot of resources into the investigation but have come up empty."Someone out there knows who murdered Mr. Lange, and it's time for them to step up. Come forward and help us hold the person responsible for this crime accountable and bring closure to the Lange family," police said in a statement Monday.Lange's parents said they have tried to keep his memory alive for their grandson."We talk about Matthew with him," Sandy said. "We have lots of pictures we show him."He was inside the school when his father was killed. Unfortunately, they said the school's security camera was not working on the night of the shooting.The Lange's said they check in with police several times a month hoping for news about their son's killer."We just plead and beg. Somebody out there knows something. Whether they get a conscience, that's all we can hope for," David said.There is a $50,000 reward for information that leads to a suspect. Police and the family have been hoping that would lead to a suspect. Police, however, say they've gotten few leads."It's been 5 years, but this case will never be considered a 'cold case' by our department. Our investigators remain just as committed today to bringing justice to Matthew Lange and his family as they were the day this horrible murder occurred," said Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres. "We will continue to do everything in our power to solve this case, but we need the public's assistance."