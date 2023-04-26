Naperville parents charged after allegedly allowing daughters to attack classmate

Steven Teague and Terika Thomas, Naperville parents, have been charged after allegedly allowing their daughters to attack a classmate.

'Trying to resolve (an issue) in this fashion is not the way to go,' Naperville police commander said

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Naperville couple is in trouble with the law, after an altercation involving their junior high school-aged daughters turned violent on a street corner in a west suburban neighborhood.

Some residents can't believe it happened so close to home.

"It's shocking that it's so close to me and that it got to this level. But it's not that shocking because of experiences I've had with neighbors," Naperville resident Shanya Davis said.

Parents Terika Thomas and Steven Teague now face a felony charge of contributing to the criminal delinquency of a minor after investigators have said they encouraged their daughters to attack one of their classmates.

"I don't know if there is anything that happened to precipitate this, but I want to say that if there was something that happened at school that led to this incident, doing it this way and trying to resolve it in this fashion is not the way to go," Naperville police Cmdr. Michaus Williams said.

Investigators said the attack happened about 7 a.m. April 3, as the 12-year-old victim walked to the bus stop at Testa and Whispering Hills drives.

Authorities said she was being followed by the 10- and 11-year-old sisters, who were in a vehicle with Thomas and Teague.

Prosecutors said, once at the bus stop, the two sisters attacked the 12-year old victim.

Teague allegedly looked on as his daughters knocked their schoolmate to the ground and punched her.

That's when police said Thomas got out of the vehicle, and told her daughters to go after the victim.

Both Thomas and Teague were arrested and released from jail after each posting a $4,000 cash bond.

"Holding parents accountable is No. 1, is the biggest thing that I feel, but it also has to be something that the kids can learn other than parents getting the blame," Naperville resident Jay Evans said.

Police said the victim was not seriously injured in the attack.

Thomas and Teague declined to comment.

The parents have hired a lawyer.

They're due back in court next month.