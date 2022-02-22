Ribfest moving from Naperville to DuPage County fairgrounds after 2-year COVID hiatus

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- It's official! Ribfest is moving to the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton.Make sure to mark your calendar, because it's a little earlier than in years past. You can enjoy all those tasty ribs on June 17 - 20, 2022.Ribfest was held in Naperville for 32 years. It was supposed to move to Romeoville but has been on hiatus the past two summers because of the pandemic. The festival traditionally took place on Independence Day weekend.Ribfest is the major fundraiser hosted by the Exchange Club of Naperville to help fight child abuse and domestic violence.Ticket information and music acts for this year will be announced at a later date.ABC7 is a proud sponsor of Ribfest.