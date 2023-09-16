WATCH LIVE

Ribfest 2023 winners announced as festivities continue at DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, September 16, 2023 11:20PM
Ribfest 2023 kicks off Friday at DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton
ABC7 Meteorologist is hanging out at Ribfest 2023 in Wheaton.

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- Ribfest 2023 winners were announced on Saturday evening.

Ribs winners:

1. Western Bronco

2. Blazin Bronco

3. Texas Outlaw

Sauce winners:

1. Blazin Bronco

2. Western Bronco

3. Johnson's

The Exchange Club of Naperville is in charge of the event, which is being held at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton.

ABC7 is a proud sponsor of Ribfest.

Admission to the festival is $5, and concert tickets are separate.

The festival runs until 10p.m. on Saturday and continues from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information visit www.ribfest.net.

