Ribfest 2023 winners announced as festivities continue at DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- Ribfest 2023 winners were announced on Saturday evening.

Ribs winners:

1. Western Bronco

2. Blazin Bronco

3. Texas Outlaw

Sauce winners:

1. Blazin Bronco

2. Western Bronco

3. Johnson's

The Exchange Club of Naperville is in charge of the event, which is being held at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton.

Admission to the festival is $5, and concert tickets are separate.

The festival runs until 10p.m. on Saturday and continues from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information visit www.ribfest.net.

