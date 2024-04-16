Naperville school lockdowns prompted by shooting investigation, police say; suspects still at large

Six Naperville school lockdowns are in place amid a shooting investigation in the area, including Neuqua Valley High School, Clow Elementary School. Suspects are still at large.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Naperville police have locked down six schools amid a shooting investigation in the area, Neuqua Valley High School officials said.

School officials said Neuqua Valley High School, Brikett Freshman Center, Gregory Middle School, Clow Elementary School, Spring Brook Elementary School and Welch Elementary school are all currently locked down per as a precaution by police request.

Neuqua Valley said all of their students are safe and said there is no threat to the schools, and classes are carrying on as normal.

The investigation is centered around a home in the 2500 block of Leach Drive, which is near Clow Elementary School. Police said around 1:30 p.m., one person was shot and was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They said the shooting appears to be targeted.

Police said multiple offenders reportedly fled on foot, but they do not know in what direction. The schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

The investigation and search for the shooter or shooters remains active and police are asking anyone with information to call 630-420-6665 and ask for the investigative division.

