Repairs still underway 1 year after EF-3 tornado hit Woodridge, Naperville, Darien

By
WOODRIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Monday marks one year since a devastating tornado tore through the west suburbs.

Dozens of homes were damaged in DuPage County when an EF-3 tornado touched down in Naperville, Darien and Woodridge late at night when many people were sleeping. Eight people were hurt and a pregnant woman lost her baby after that storm.

The Woodridge mayor and the board of trustees proclaimed Monday "Woodridge Strong Day" as a way to recognize volunteers and businesses helping to rebuild as homes in the area are still being repaired.

Adam St. James remembered rushing down to the basement with his family after he heard sirens in the distance.

"The house was just being pelted... and we're all in the basement bathroom with our cats," St. James said. "And it was the loudest wind we ever heard, tunneling between the two houses I guess. We were pretty worried. It was pretty scary."

St. James had to pay for repairs, including the removal of large tree branches, out of his own pocket, but did manage to get help from the village and other organizations.

A moment of silence was held at 11:10 a.m. to honor the residents here, and recognize efforts and generosity of volunteers that helped after the tornado hit.
