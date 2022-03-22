Science

Lisle teacher chosen as NASA Airborne Astronomy Ambassador

By Michelle Corless
LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A teacher in Lisle has been chosen as one of 24 NASA Airborne Astronomy Ambassadors.

Tanya Anderson works teaches sixth, seventh and eighth grade science at St. Joan of Arc School.

Teachers in the program receive training in astrophysics and planetary science.

Anderson hopes this program will inspire her students.

"I think this is a great opportunity to show them how real-life science works, they're always asking 'why do I need to know this,'" said Anderson. "This is a great way to show them that people actually do use this in real life."

Teachers go through several training sessions. They also get to spend a week doing an immersion experience at a NASA astronomy research facility.
