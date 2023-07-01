NASCAR pit crew saves the day following fender bender on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

A NASCAR pit crew from the Kaulig Racing team saves the day for a driver involved in a fender bender Friday on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A NASCAR pit crew spotted a fender bender Friday on DuSable Lake Shore Drive and got right to work.

The Kaulig Racing team shared photos of their speedy skills being put to test.

NASCAR is in Chicago for its first street-race in its 75 year history this weekend.

According to NASCAR's website, teams were unloading their cars from haulers parked on the drive when they noticed the accident across the street in road traffic.

The car was cut off and had its bumper heavily damaged, the website said.

"Crew members were able to unhook the wiring harness and used a screwdriver to get the entire bumper off, then put it in the back of the car - allowing the driver to continue on his way," NASCAR said.

There's no word on the identify of that driver whose initial bad luck was turned around by a good deed.