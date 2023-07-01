NASCAR Chicago Street Race: Drivers hit the road today

Gates open at 9 a.m., check here for race day schedule

CHICAGO (WLS) -- NASCAR sets off Saturday in Chicago for its first-ever street in the organization's 75-year history.

Race cars are expected to hit speeds upwards of 100 miles-per-hour throughout some of the courses' straightaways, racing past the iconic Chicago Skyline.

Drivers hit the road for some Saturday morning practice loops, followed by qualifying and then actual racing.

The races will take place around Grant Park on Saturday and Sunday.

The NASCAR XFinity Series will race in The Loop 121 on Saturday at 4 p.m. CT and then the NASCAR Cup Series will takeover downtown in the Grant Park 220 on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

The course will start and end at Buckingham Fountain, and will loop through major city arteries like DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Michigan Avenue, Columbus Drive and select surrounding streets to form a 12-turn, 2.2 mile course.

Drivers said the margin of error on this course is even smaller than on the topical oval tracks they race.

"Even a small mistake, braking five feet later could be the difference between making a corner and hitting a wall," said Brad Perez, driver.

Previously drivers could only see the course on a simulator but Friday morning they walked the course, getting an up-close look at the condition of the streets and the 12 turns.

Gates open at 9 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday and that is also when the NASCAR Village at Butler Field will open.

In addition to the racing, there are also a number of pre- and post-race concerts at the Lakefront Green Mobil 1 concert stage

Saturday

12-12:30 p.m. - The JC Brooks Band

2:20-3:20p.m.- The Black Crowes

7:30-9 p.m. The Chainsmokers

Sunday:

12-1 p.m. - Charley Crockett

1:30-3 p.m. - Miranda Lambert

General admission tickets start at $269.