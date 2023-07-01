How to protect your ears from potentially harmful noise pollution during NASCAR weekend

Noise levels from NASCAR will be well above normal in and around Grant Park. Rush audiologist Mike Hefferly has some best practices to protect your years.

NASCAR events are about 100 times louder than regular traffic day in Loop, audiologist says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As NASCAR weekend picks up speed in downtown Chicago, the big event is raising a particular health concern.

The cheering crowds, cruising cars and tight traffic means noise levels will be well above normal in and around Grant Park. The increased noise pollution could potentially be unhealthy for your ears.

Since this is the first time a race like this is coming to the windy city, people may not be prepared for the impact of this kind of exposure.

The risk is not driven by how loud but rather how long, according to Rush audiologist Mike Hefferly.

A typical NASCAR events, fans are exposed to 95 decibels on average of noise, according to Rush audiologist Mike Hefferly. "That's about 100 times louder than a regular traffic day in the loop."

According to Hefferly 45 minutes to an hour of unprotected time is what is considered safe. "Given that races last much longer than that, the risk is real that there could be some harm done to the area."

Hefferly said it's most important to wear hearing protection with a noise reduction rate of 25 decibels or more. He said ear plugs and ear muffs work quite well.