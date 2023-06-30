Fans aren't the on;y ones pumped for the first-ever NASCAR street race.

NASCAR Chicago Street Race: Schedule, course layout, concerts, festival and more

CHICAGO (WLS) -- NASCAR's brings its first-ever street race to Chicago this weekend.

The race will take place around Grant Park on Saturday and Sunday.

The NASCAR XFinity Series will race in The Loop 121 on Saturday at 4 p.m. CT and then the NASCAR Cup Series will takeover downtown in the Grant Park 220 on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

The course will start and end at Buckingham Fountain, and will loop through major city arteries like DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Michigan Avenue, Columbus Drive and select surrounding streets to form a 12-turn, 2.2 mile course

Gates open at 9 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday and that is also when the NASCAR Village at Butler Field will open.

In addition to the racing, there are also a number of pre- and post-race concerts at the Lakefront Green Mobil 1 concert stage

Saturday

12-12:30 p.m. - The JC Brooks Band

2:20-3:20p.m.- The Black Crowes

7:30-9 p.m. The Chainsmokers

Sunday:

12-1 p.m. - Charley Crockett

1:30-3 p.m. - Miranda Lambert

General admission tickets start at $269.