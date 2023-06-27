100 mph speeds, party decks and more: Here's what the upcoming Chicago NASCAR race has to offer

Julie Giese provided sneak peek at what NASCAR Chicago race track spectators with different tickets will see from their seats.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Street Race President Julie Giese provided a sneak peek into what the city's upcoming NASCAR race has to offer.

"This is the President's Paddock Club, and it is flanked by two pit-row terrace party decks. So, this is our premier experience," Giese said.

That's where tickets top $3,000 each. Seating sites line the two-point-two mile track, with the cheapest general admission tickets going for just $269.

"So, this will be our main general admission experience. The really fun part about this area is as a GA customer, you have the ability to walk around and check out the views of the course from this entire quadrant. So, you'll be able to see turns one and six, as well as two, three, four and five," Giese said.

NASCAR said drivers will average about 80 miles per hour on the course, with some spots slower. But, on this DuSable Lakeshore Drive straightaway, speeds will top out at over 100 miles per hour. The drivers have been checking out the track to get prepared.

'So, they're looking at the turns. They're all competitors, so they're looking at, 'Okay, where can I pass the car in front of mem and where can I separate myself from the car behind me?' So, those are the types of things that they're looking at the different types of pavement, the grip," Giese said.

The weekend will also offer five different concerts in the south end of Grant Park. NASCAR is looking to showcase the city and attract new fans.

"One of the big reasons we're here in Chicago is to introduce NASCAR to new fans. And so, when you look at from ticket buying perspective right now, we are seeing over 80% of our ticket buyers are coming to their very first NASCAR race," Giese said.

NASCAR noted that they have fans coming from all 50 states and from 14 countries. And Saturday, after the race, and before the Chainsmokers concert, all the drivers will be appearing on stage to take a giant selfie with all the fans.