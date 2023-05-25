High school senior shot, killed by boyfriend in North Carolina teen murder-suicide, sources say

Fayetteville Police Department confirmed two 18-year-olds died Wednesday morning in what they suspect is a murder-suicide.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- A high school senior was shot and killed by her boyfriend in Fayetteville, North Carolina, according to ABC Raleigh-Durham affiliate WTVD sources.

Fayetteville police confirmed two 18-year-olds died Wednesday morning in what they suspect is a murder-suicide.

It happened around 8:15 a.m. in a residential area.

Police identified the woman killed as Tatiana Haywood. They also identified the man suspected of killing her as Nasir Scott; he was pronounced dead at the hospital with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

RELATED: Soul Survivors of Chicago raises suicide prevention awareness through upcoming 'Walk In Purpose'

WTVD sources said Haywood was a senior at Douglas Byrd High School and Scott was her boyfriend.

Cumberland County Schools confirmed that a student did die. The district released the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of a Douglas Byrd High School (DBHS) student. Our thoughts are with the student's family and loved ones. The district's Trauma and Loss Team is at DBHS today to provide additional support to students and staff."

Fayetteville police are still investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org or dial the current toll free number 800-273-8255 [ TALK ] .