Soul Survivors of Chicago raises suicide prevention awareness through upcoming 'Walk In Purpose'

Since 2017, suicide has been the second leading cause of deaths in teenagers.

Suicide hotline number can be found below

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In the past two decades, suicide rates among young Black youth have risen faster than in any other racial group, according to The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.

The pain is all too real for a local mother.

Rafiah Maxie-Cole lost her 19-year-old son, Jamal Clay, to suicide in 2020.

Since then, she has turned her pain into purpose, launching Soul Survivors of Chicago.

The organization helps others facing difficult times, whether that be financially or with mental health resources.

Soul Survivors of Chicago is hosting its "Walk In Purpose" event, where people in distress will receive a pair of shoes.

It's Saturday, May 27, 2023 from 1 until 3 p.m. at the Quarry Event Center, located at 2423 E. 75th St. in Chicago. This event is free to the public.

Visit www.soulsurvivorsofchicago.com for more information.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org or dial the current toll free number 800-273-8255 [ TALK ] .