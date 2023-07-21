Chicago TikTok star works to spread awareness of rare form of color blindness

During Disability Pride Month 2023, Chicago TikTok star Natasha Caudill is talking about her mission to spread awareness about achromatopsia.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago social media star is creating content and positive change through TikTok.

Natasha Caudill lives with a rare form of color-blindness.

During Disability Pride Month, ABC7 Chicago is exploring how Caudill is using her platform to spread awareness.

"I think that people hear the word 'disabled,' and they immediately think that's a negative word," she said.

Caudill has 1.3 million followers on TikTok, and they all follow her journey throughout Chicago as a young woman living with a disability.

"I have achromatopsia, which is a hereditary eye disorder. So I was born with it, and I am completely colorblind. So, black and white," she said.

Caudill's disability makes it tough for her to walk up and down stairs and even use public transportation.

"In reference to the CTA, I actually DM'd the CTA on Instagram last week because they had been posting about like accessibility and stuff for Disability Pride Month," Caudill said.

She said a simple DM may lead to a partnership focusing on accessibility throughout the city.

"And they actually have a plan to be 100% fully accessible by 2038," Caudill said.

While Caudill uses an app to highlight the need for change, she said she still faces backlash.

"I get told that I'm faking it, that it's not real, that women can't be colorblind, all the time," she said.

According to the National Institutes of Health, it's less likely for women to be colorblind than men but totally possible.

So, Caudill fights to make sure people know that.

"And the comments I get from like parents and other people within the blind or disabled community like makes it all worth it," she said. "I think my biggest message, really in everything that I do is that like disability is actually a great word and I'm really proud to be disabled."

The CTA is hosting a Disability Pride Month panel and career fair on Wednesday at noon, for those interested in learning more about making public transportation more accessible.

You can follow Natasha on TikTok at @natashac44.