Chicago comedian returns to Windy City to headline Zanies before international tour

Chicago comedian Natasha Pearl Hansen returns to the city to headline at Zanie's in Old Town on Jan. 16.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Laughter is often the best medicine for the winter blues, and a local comedian is hoping to give her audience a boost of good energy.

Internationally touring Chicago comedian Natasha Pearl Hansen headlines Zanies Comedy Club in Old Town Tuesday, January 16 at 7 PM.

Hansen got her start with Second City Chicago and now with over a decade under her belt in the standup world, Natasha has made a return to Chicago after nine years of living in Los Angeles and touring internationally.

Hansen's new hour centers around family, career, and the trials of finding balance in this ever-changing modern world. Her debut special "I Was Supposed to Get Married Today" was shot on her canceled wedding day. From this experience, she has also created a spin-off company "Mybreakupregistry.com" which is an item registry and crowdfunding platform for people going through breakups. The host of Hansen's comedy special, fellow Chicago comedian Jake Snell, became her partner a year and a half after filming and will be joining her at Zanies.

In addition to Natasha's headlining set, the Zanies show will feature standup Snell and comedian Jarrell Scott Barnes. Tickets are available at https://chicago.zanies.com/

After the Zanies performance, Natasha will take her comedy special on the road, landing at the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August for a month-long run of shows before filming her follow-up comedy special.