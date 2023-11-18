13 Cook County families celebrate adoptions ahead of National Adoption Day

In honor of National Adoption Day 2023, Cook County made the adoption hearings public for 13 overjoyed families Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Adoption hearings generally happen in private, but in honor of National Adoption Day Saturday, Cook County made the hearings public for 13 overjoyed families Friday.

After years of shuffling between fosters homes Joseph and Frances Casteel are finally getting a permanent home, and Marcus and his spouse Anthony are becoming parents.

The courtroom was decorated with beanie babies and gift bags. Most of the kids participating are school-aged, and some are teenagers, who typically have a more difficult time finding adoptive parents.

"They're still great kids. They still deserve a permanent home," said adoption attorney Genie Mile Gillespie.

But it's not just about the kids; this is a huge opportunity for parents as well, transitioning from foster parents to permanent parents.

"You are changing the trajectory of a child's life, but I assure you they're also changing yours," said Judge Maureen Ward Kirby.

Marcus Boni said he knew right away Frances and Joseph would help complete his family.

"They were just wonderful, perfect for who we are and we hope we can give them what they need as a supportive family," he said.

There are about 1,200 kids right now in Illinois ready for immediate adoption. Officials are hoping programs like this will help convince potential parents to come forward and sign up.