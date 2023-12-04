Chicago Anti-Cruelty Society waiving adoption fees for dogs, cats this December

The Anti-Cruelty Society is waiving adoption fees for those who want a Chicago dog or cat this December.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Overpopulation at the Anti-Cruelty Society in Chicago is reaching "catastrophic levels," the shelter said.

They have no space for larger dogs.

Lydia Krupinski, vice president of Mission Impact with the Anti-Cruelty Society, joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk more about it.

She said other shelters are seeing the same issue.

They've waived adoption feeds in December, but there's also the foster care option.

"Especially around the colder winter months and holiday season, we see adoptions and fosters drastically drop. We need to make room for animals who need a safe and warm place to stay, and the only way to do that is to have our current resident dogs adopted or fostered. We are desperate to keep these animals safe and find them homes," said Darlene Duggan, chief operations officer for The Anti-Cruelty Society.

Find out more about the Anti-Cruelty Society's Home for the Howlidays event at anticruelty.org/adoptable.