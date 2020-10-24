National Association for Down Syndrome hopes to show individuals' capabilities during virtual fashion show

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- The National Association for Down Syndrome Fashion Show is next weekend, and its theme is "Togetherness Is Always In Style."NADS Executive Director Linda Smarto joined ABC 7 Chicago Saturday morning to talk about the upcoming event.She said the organization is approaching its 60th anniversary; it came about because some parents took their children with Down syndrome home from the hospital and decided they wanted to support them in a new way.She also said October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month.The organization hopes to show the capabilities of individuals with Down syndrome during the fashion show, Smarto said.The event will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 1. Visitfor more information.