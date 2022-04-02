cocktail

Celebrate National Brunch Month with fit-friendly, low-calorie Blue Ice Vodka cocktails

Blue Ice Vodka is just 64 calories per ounce
By Ramona Meadors
EMBED <>More Videos

Celebrate National Brunch Month with fit-friendly, low-calorie cocktails

CHICAGO (WLS) -- April is National Brunch Month, and nothing beats good food, great company, and the perfect cocktail.

Tom Gibson is the president of Blue Ice Vodka. At 64 calories per ounce, Blue Ice Vodka is the lowest calorie vodka on the shelf. Founded in 2001, Blue Ice launched America's first and largest potato distillery, sourcing potatoes grown in Rigby, Idaho.

Gibson has created three quick and easy cocktails that won't blow your diet.

For his 100-calorie Blue Ice Americano he uses oat milk instead of heavy cream, some coffee ice cubes and just a little bit of RumChata.

His fit-friendly Bloody Mary is also just 100 calories. It's made with an ounce and half of Blue Ice Vodka, Bloody Mary mix, a dash of Tobasco sauce and a celery stick and pepper to garnish.

And coming in at just under 70 calories is a simple Grapefruit and Soda. It's made with Blue Ice Vodka, 5-calorie grapefruit sparkler and some fresh grapefruit as garnish.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagofitnessfyi brunchdietfyi drinkshealthy recipesalcoholcocktail
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COCKTAIL
Best friends build common ground with artisanal spirits
Black-owned queer bar Nobody's Darling among James Beard finalists
9 Chicago restaurants, chefs named as James Beard Awards finalists
Fairmont Chicago offers romantic evening for Valentine's Day
TOP STORIES
Will Smith resigns from Academy following Chris Rock slap backlash
Girl with alopecia says she was bullied following Oscars slap
West suburban teacher accused of misconduct, placed on leave
Woman finds out her gynecologist is also her biological father
Chicago weather: Rain/snow wintry mix for 1st weekend of April
BGA fact-checks US Sen. Tammy Duckworth's gender pay gap claims
Budget-friendly guide to meal planning as inflation rates climb
Show More
Coach K's former Army teammate is also Hubert Davis' father-in-law
6 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Coach K's last dance: Chicago native makes run for 6th championship
Chicago holds 2 town hall halls amid fewer shootings, more carjackings
Chicago Weather: Cold rain and snow Saturday
More TOP STORIES News