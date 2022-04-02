Celebrate National Brunch Month with fit-friendly, low-calorie Blue Ice Vodka cocktails

CHICAGO (WLS) -- April is National Brunch Month, and nothing beats good food, great company, and the perfect cocktail.
Tom Gibson is the president of Blue Ice Vodka. At 64 calories per ounce, Blue Ice Vodka is the lowest calorie vodka on the shelf. Founded in 2001, Blue Ice launched America's first and largest potato distillery, sourcing potatoes grown in Rigby, Idaho.
Gibson has created three quick and easy cocktails that won't blow your diet.
For his 100-calorie Blue Ice Americano he uses oat milk instead of heavy cream, some coffee ice cubes and just a little bit of RumChata.
His fit-friendly Bloody Mary is also just 100 calories. It's made with an ounce and half of Blue Ice Vodka, Bloody Mary mix, a dash of Tobasco sauce and a celery stick and pepper to garnish.
And coming in at just under 70 calories is a simple Grapefruit and Soda. It's made with Blue Ice Vodka, 5-calorie grapefruit sparkler and some fresh grapefruit as garnish.
