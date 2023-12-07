Tracy Butler is joined by chef Andrew Ashmore and Noah Freedman from L.Woods Tap and Pine Lodge in making a tasty Jewish meal ahead of Hanukkah.

Tracy Butler cooks up a storm with tasty Jewish meal ahead of Hanukkah

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As Hanukkah is set to begin Thursday night, Tracy Butler was cooking up a storm with a traditional Jewish meal.

She was joined by Chef Andrew Ashmore and Noah Freedman from L. Woods Tap and Pine Lodge.

A tasty matzo ball soup is a classic dish, but this time it will be accompanied with a Chicago old fashioned.

Matzo Ball Soup Recipe

Yields 5 servings

ALSO SEE: How to make homemade Potato Ham Soup

Ingredients:

Chicken Broth:

1.5 gallons Cold Water

1 Whole Raw Chicken (cut into 8 pieces) OR one 8-Piece Raw Chicken Package

1.5 cups Spanish Onion (roughly chopped)

1 cup Celery (roughly chopped)

1 cup Parsnips (peeled & roughly chopped)

1 cup Carrots (peeled & roughly chopped)

3/4 oz. Parsley Stems

3 oz. of Chicken Base

1.5 tablespoons Granulated Sugar

1/2 tablespoon Kosher Salt

Matzo Balls:

5 Large Eggs

1/4 tablespoon Kosher Salt

1/4 tablespoon Baking Powder

2 tbsp. Canola Oil

5 ounces Matzo Meal

1/2 gallon Matzo Ball Soup Broth

1/2 gallon Water

Carrot Coins:

2 large carrots

Procedure:

To prepare Carrot Coins:

1. Peel and chop carrots into coins.

2. Bring a small pot of water to simmer.

3. Add carrot coins and blanch until tender.

4. Once cooked, add carrot coins to an ice bath to cool quickly.

5. Strain and refrigerate until needed.

To prepare the Chicken Broth:

1. Add cold water and rotisserie chicken pieces to a stock pot and bring to simmer. Simmer on very low for one hour, skimming the surface with a ladle to remove fat or skin.

2. Add Spanish onion, celery, parsnips, carrots, parsley, chicken base, granulated sugar and kosher salt to the broth. Continue to simmer on low for two hours, skimming the surface as needed.

3. Strain broth through a chinois or fine strainer. Taste and season with kosher salt as necessary.

4. Hold hot if using immediately, otherwise let the broth cool and refrigerate until needed.

To prepare the Matzo Balls:

1. Add eggs, kosher salt, baking powder and canola oil to a large mixing bowl. Whisk until fully combined and frothy.

2. Add matzo meal and mix until fully combined.

3. Allow batter to stand for 10 minutes.

4. Using your palms, roll batter into matzo balls and set aside. Each matzo ball should be approx. 2.5 tablespoons (1.25 ounces) of batter.

5. If the chicken broth has been refrigerated, add chicken broth and water to a pot and bring to a simmer.

6. Place matzo balls into the chicken broth and continue to simmer on low for approximately 30 minutes, or until matzo balls are tender through the center.

7. Hold hot if using immediately, otherwise let cool and refrigerate until needed.

To prepare the Matzo Ball Soup:

1. Add carrot coins, matzo balls and chicken broth to a large pot and simmer until hot.

2. Per serving, add one matzo ball to a bowl with carrot coins to taste.

3. Pour chicken broth over top and sprinkle with chopped parsley to taste.

4. Serve immediately, and enjoy

Chicago Old Fashioned Cocktail Recipe

Yields 1 Cocktail

Ingredients:

2 ounces of Koval "L. Woods Select" Rye

1/2 ounces of Appel's Grapefruit Cordial 1/4 oz. Jeppson's Malort

2 dashed Grapefruit Bitters

Orange Twist

Procedure:

To prepare the Chicago Old Fashioned:

1. Add rye, grapefruit cordial, Malort and grapefruit bitters to a mixing glass.

2. Stir and strain over a large ice cube into a double old fashioneded glass.

3. Garnish with an orange twist, and enjoy!

For more information visit L. Woods Tap and Pine Lodge.com.