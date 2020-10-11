New mural at Forest Park facility seeks to raise domestic violence awareness

FOREST PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- October is National Domestic Abuse Awareness Month, and one Chicago nonprofit is hoping a new mural will help draw attention to the issue.
Artist Antonia Ruppert painted the mural on the front of the new headquarters of Sarah's Inn in Forest Park. The organization opened a new $2 million headquarters in March, which then had to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Executive Director Carol Gall said domestic abuse has been steadily increasing since the beginning of the pandemic.
Sarah's Inn is widely recognized as a longstanding, well-known nonprofit organization, dedicated to helping victims of domestic abuse.
Visit sarahsinn.org for resources and more information.
