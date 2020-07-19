Shawn Michelle's Homemade Ice Cream celebrates National Ice Cream Day with free scoop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunday is National Ice Cream Day, and there is no better way to celebrate than with a scoop, or two... or three!Co-Owners of Shawn Michelle's Homemade Ice Cream, Nataki and Yahya Muhammad, talked about some of the exciting flavors they have to offer this National Ice Cream Day.As if the ice cream was not sweet enough, Shawn Michelle's Homemade Ice Cream has a National Ice Cream Day Deal. The ice cream shop is offering a free scoop of "Grandma's Homemade Vanilla" all day.Shawn Michelle's Homemade Ice Cream is located at 46 East 47th Street and open from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.