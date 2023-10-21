National Kidney Foundation of Illinois celebrates 38th annual 'Gift of Life' gala

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The National Kidney Foundation of Illinois (NKFI) is announcing its 38th annual "Gift of Life Gala," which will take place on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at the Hilton Chicago. The event will raise funds to support critical initiatives that improve the health and well-being of those at risk for or affected by kidney disease and eliminate demographic health disparities to help thousands of Illinois families lead healthier, happier lives.

At the event, NKFI will honor two recipients for their contributions to the world of kidney disease, prevention, transplantation and organ donation. Dr. Joaquin Brieva and Jennifer Sutton Brieva will be presented with the 38th Annual "Gift of Life" Award in recognition of their advocacy, philanthropy and inspiring donor journey. When Dr. Brieva, a medical professional at Northwestern Hospital, learned of his own declining kidney health, he and his wife jumped into action with #TeamJoaquin, raising more than $40,000 for NKFI within two years and even finding their own living donor who stepped forward and provided Dr. Brieva with a life-saving kidney transplant in 2022.

Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana (NANI) will receive the Corporate Partner Award for the team's dedication toward comprehensive, high-quality kidney care to the patients, families, and communities it serves. Founded in 1968, NANI is the largest nephrology practice in the United States, with over 140 providers across Northern Illinois and Indiana.

"We cannot wait to share this year's Gift of Life and Corporate Partner award recipients' impactful stories," said Jacqueline Burgess-Bishop, FACHE, Chief Executive Officer of NKFI. "We're grateful for their dedication and commitment to raising awareness around kidney health. The Brievas and NANI are educating, inspiring and supporting countless members within their communities and providing others with a second chance at life."

Tickets are $350 per person. Purchase tickets for the 2023 Gift of Life Gala at https://www.nkfi.org/gala.