First Indigenous-owned cosmetics line stands for inclusivity

HOUSTON, Texas -- An Indigenous-owned skincare and cosmetics brand is leading the way on inclusivity.

Ah-Shi Beauty features a wide range of beauty products inclusive to all skin tones. Founder Ahsaki LaFrance Chachere grew up on the Navajo Nation reservation in Beshbeto, Arizona, and says her Native-American heritage inspired her to create her own brand in 2012.

"Like many people of color - like many people on the reservation - we never had a brand that truly we can relate to," said LaFrance Chachere. "We never saw ourselves in any major fashion or beauty campaigns."

Her business initially was online-only, but Ah-Shi Beauty eventually opened a showroom and distribution center in Gallup, New Mexico, and a storefront in Window Rock, Arizona, which is the capital of the Navajo Nation.

"Ah Shi in Navajo - in Dine - means 'this is me, this is mine.' I named the beauty brand Ah-Shi because when you look at yourself in the mirror while using my products, you see yourself, not me," said Chachere. "And when you say it, you are embracing and empowering yourself."

For more information, visit here.