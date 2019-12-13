Nearly 250 urns stolen from Indiana cemetery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- Police in Indiana are looking for whoever stole hundreds of urns from a cemetery.It happened at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Fort Wayne.One woman, whose mother's urn was stolen, is trying to wrap her head around the crime."Why would you do that? That's, like morbid," Deb Gordon said. "It's one of the lowest things I think you could possible do is steal from a grave site."Officials said 248 urns were stolen, with a total value of $124,000.Authorities don't know exactly when the thefts happened.