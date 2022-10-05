Video captures bizarre NYC subway attack involving group of women in neon-green bodysuits

The green bandits fled the train car once the doors opened at the next stop.

Video shows a group of women wearing neon-green bodysuits attack 2 people on a NYC subway in the latest bizarre incident in the transit system

NEW YORK -- A bizarre attack at the Times Square subway station was captured on camera over the weekend and police in New York City have very little to go on to identify the suspects.

That's because the people involved were all wearing neon-green bodysuits that covered their faces and any other distinguishable features.

Two 19-year-old women told police that at around 2 a.m. Sunday, they got into a verbal dispute with a few of the women on a subway train which quickly escalated into a physical fight.

The suspects pushed and punched the victims and robbed them of their phones, credit cards, wallets, and other personal items, according to police.

Anyone with information should contact police.