Shopping for new iPhone15? Check out these tips on finding best bargain plan

Want to buy the new iPhone15? Financial experts at WalletHub have shopped around for the best money-saving plan.

The Wrong iPhone 15 Plan Could Cost Individuals hundreds of dollars more than they need to spend. Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles shares shopping tips that could save you.

Here's a quick tip that could save you hundreds. According to financial experts at WalletHub, two in five Americans plan to buy the new iPhone 15 but choosing the right plan can make a big difference for your wallet.

Wallet Hub says a no-contract individual plan from Walmart Family Mobile is the best way to get the new iPhone, beating plans from three major carriers.

If you're trading your phone in to a carrier for the new iPhone 15, compare the amount you'll get , versus what you may make selling your phone yourself, and possibly making more money.

You may be able to get up to about $1,700 for an old phone.

Also, remember that you don't always have to buy the newest model. Experts say buying a phone that's at least one generation behind, instead of purchasing the latest version could cut your phone costs in half.

More Tips

-Consider buying a used phone: Purchasing a refurbished phone in good condition or taking advantage of carrier discounts are great ways to save money when buying a phone.

-Wait and save: Practicing "comparison shopping" can help you decrease the cost of wireless coverage. If you can, wait to buy a phone until you see a good promotional offer.

-Buy from a "budget" provider: Buying a phone from a budget phone provider that uses the same network as one of the larger name-brand providers can cut down costs. You can also get discounts for bundling your phone coverage with family and friends and setting up auto pay on your phone bills.