Chicago nonprofit 'New Moms' to host gala to raise money for young mothers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago nonprofit, New Moms, will host its 40th Anniversary Gala on Friday, April 28 from 6 to 10 p.m. It will be held at the Bridgeport Art Center located at 1200 W 35th St..

Tickets are $250 per person and can be purchased online here.

Join over 400 guests as we celebrate four decades of giving young moms and their children a path to lasting success. The event will feature live music by the Ed Timm Trio, along with an illuminating live candle-making demo by our very own social enterprise, Bright Endeavors, the home of their job training program.

Funds raised through ticket sales, paddle raise, sponsorships, and auction items will go to support New Moms comprehensive programs including housing, paid job training, academic coaching and family support, which contribute to the immediate needs of young moms and the future of Chicagoland communities for generations to come.

The live and silent auction will feature exciting items like tickets to the highly coveted Taylor Swift Eras Tour, an amazing seven-night Trip to Italy, a U.S. men's soccer jersey signed by the whole roster and a one-of-a-kind Cubs experience at Wrigley Field.

"New Moms is such an important organization in Chicago. Every guest at this special 40th anniversary gala will find a special way to connect to the mission and invest in the future of our communities through supporting young moms and their children," said Christy Brown, the gala chair and a board member of New Moms.

ABOUT NEW MOMS

For 40 years, New Moms has invested in the beauty and power of being a mother. For moms 24 years or younger, it starts by building confidence in what's possible. Our comprehensive approach provides housing, paid job training, academic coaching, and family support for those impacted by systemic and structural barriers. Designed to cultivate each person's inherent abilities, we combine behavioral research, proven methodology, and real-world experience to give young families a path to lasting success and generational change.

With proven best practices and a track record of success, New Moms is expanding our mission. Our equity-driven model is designed to work across the human services spectrum, mitigating the impact of systemic poverty and racism nationwide. For more information, visit New Moms