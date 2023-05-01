'Surreal': Chicago radio host describes dodging bullets in New Orleans shooting, friend being shot

Chicago radio host Terri Hemmert described dodging bullets in a shooting in New Orleans over the weekend. Her friend was shot.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A long-time Chicago radio host at WXRT-FM had to duck for cover at a New Orleans restaurant over the weekend, and her friend was shot.

Terri Hemmert said the shooting traumatized her and those with her.

A Facebook post described her horror and anger.

Hemmert is a known expert on the Beatles, and went to New Orleans over the weekend to celebrate her birthday with friends and attend the annual Jazz and Heritage Festival there.

But her dinner party was interrupted by a shooting that happened outside a restaurant.

A 23-year-old waiter, who police said was the target, was killed.

One bullet went through the restaurant wall, hitting a 54-year-old Chicago woman, who was attending Hemmert's party.

RELATED: Mardi Gras shooting: 1 killed, 4 injured, including child, at New Orleans parade

Hemmert wrote on Facebook, "There was blood. And a bullet hole on the wall. Two inches from me. And a bullet in my friend's back. It was surreal."

Her post reflects on the trauma she experienced, as 28 of her friends hit the floor to dodge the bullets.

She said, "...none of us at that gathering will ever be the same."

Then she turns her thoughts on stopping gun violence in America, saying, "...as long as we refuse to do something about this epidemic, we are not 'safe.' And neither are you. And everyone you love."

Hemmert was not physically hurt.

She said her friend is recovering.

She also said she is not ready to share her full experience quite yet.