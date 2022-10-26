Rihanna announces new song 'Lift Me Up' for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

This marks the first new music from Rihanna since her 2016 album, 'Anti.'

Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," only in theaters Nov.11.

The countdown for new Rihanna music has officially begun.

On Wednesday, the singer dropped a teaser for her new song, "Lift Me Up," the lead single from the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" soundtrack, on social media. The snippet features Rihanna humming along to the new tune, which will be released Oct. 28.

Also in the clip is the same "R" featured in a post shared on the Marvel Studios and "Black Panther" social pages Tuesday. Fans accurately guessed that the teaser was a hint that Rihanna would be contributing music to the soundtrack for the "Black Panther" sequel. Rihanna also left a set of emojis in the comments section of the post, fueling even more speculation from fans.

The song was written by Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems, Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Gransson, Rihanna and "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler as a tribute to actor Chadwick Boseman, who died in November 2020 after a years-long battle with colon cancer.

Rihanna poses for a picture at Goya Studios on Feb. 11, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

"After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I've lost in my life," Tems said in a press release. "I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them."

Tems added, "Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor."

This marks the first new music from Rihanna since her 2016 album, "Anti." Fans of the artist have been begging her for new music for years and speculating on when it's coming.

It was announced in September that Rihanna will perform at the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show in February.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" arrives in U.S. theaters on Nov. 11. Tickets are now on sale.

The movie's soundtrack will be available Nov. 4.

You can stream "Black Panther" on Disney+. A subscription to Disney+ costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, and a bundle consisting of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ costs $13.99 per month.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Marvel Studios and this ABC station.