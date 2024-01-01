Gym-goers get quick start on 2024 New Year's resolutions, fitness goals

Some Chicagoans are heading to the gym on the first day of 2024 to jump-start their New Year's resolutions.

Some Chicagoans are heading to the gym on the first day of 2024 to jump-start their New Year's resolutions.

Some Chicagoans are heading to the gym on the first day of 2024 to jump-start their New Year's resolutions.

Some Chicagoans are heading to the gym on the first day of 2024 to jump-start their New Year's resolutions.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some Chicagoans headed to the gym on the first day of 2024 to jump-start their New Year's resolutions.

Gym-goers at Life Time in River North offered some advice to help keep a resolution going the whole year.

"First, show up, sign up, sign up, come down," Life Time fitness member Jayson Sturdivant said.

He said if you want to make your New Year's resolutions a reality, you have to show up.

"You got music, you got water, you got friends. What do you need to leave for?" Sturdivant said.

He says the gym is a great place to start. Sturdivant said years ago, he made it his mission to make time to work out.

Now, he's at Life Time fitness in River North almost every day. He said if you're just starting out, the best thing is to talk to different people.

"Then, after awhile, it's like a barber shop," Sturdivant said. "You get a haircut, a lining or a job, one or the other."

RELATED | Top 2024 New Year's resolutions and products to help you achieve them

ABC7's Jasmine Minor even got in a quick workout with a trainer while visiting the gym Monday.

Life Time personal trainer Alexandra Szajowski shared some work out tips, including a good form for push ups, and she has some New Year's resolutions of her own.

"My goals would be to compete in a physique show this year," Szajowski said.

She said when reaching a goal, it helps to keep track of some sort biometric, like weight loss or muscle gain. She said it keeps you motivated, and she's motivating others to get past their fears.

"Barrier between joining a gym and/or keeping a fitness routine is that it's going to be hard. 'I'm going to be sore. I'm not going to break through or even reach my goals,'" Szajowski said.

SEE ALSO | ABC7 presents 'Countdown Chicago 2024'

"Finding movement that really works for you, something that you know you're going to enjoy," Szajowski said.

Whether it's weights, cardio, basketball or pickleball, she said there are lots of options. Also, coming into a welcoming environment helps.

"I come here, average 12 hugs a day," Sturdivant said.