The operator of the oncoming train saw her fall and pulled the emergency brakes, but was unable to stop in time, authorities said.

10-year-old girl killed after collapsing onto New York City subway tracks, being hit by train

NEW YORK -- A 10-year-old girl was fatally struck by a subway train in New York City after suffering a medical episode on the platform early Tuesday.

Officials say the girl was standing at a Queens station when she collapsed on the platform, just before 6:40 a.m.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have reviewed surveillance cameras that captured the incident. Officials say no criminality is suspected.

Subway service was heavily disrupted Tuesday morning.