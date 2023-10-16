Suspect assaults Sikh man, tries to remove his turban on New York City bus, police say

Police are searching for a man accused of attacking a Sikh man onboard an MTA bus in Queens on Sunday. CeFaan Kim has the latest details.

Police say suspect told victim: 'We don't wear that in this country'

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man accused of attacking a Sikh man onboard an bus in New York City on Sunday.

According to police, both men were riding on a MTA bus in Queens at around 9 a.m. when the suspect approached the 19-year-old victim.

Police say the suspect told the victim quote "We don't wear that in this country," referring to his turban.

He then punched him several times and tried to remove his turban.

The suspect got off the bus and ran away.

"Right now, the victim is very traumatized," said community activist Japneet Singh. "The family is very scared for him."

Though he refused treatment at the scene, Singh says the victim was injured badly enough that he won't be able to work for the next few days.

Police released pictures of the suspect.

Singh says with South Richmond Hill being home to one of the city's largest Sikh communities, many are now left wondering: could I be next?

The community activist said just last week, he was confused for being Muslim as he was leaving Gracie Mansion.

"A bunch of, they looked like college kids, they were running by and called out Hamas," said Singh. "We've seen a similar pattern after 9/11 where rise in anti-Islamic sentiments trickle down to other communities as well."

"I watched the video and I was angry, I was outraged, and just moved by what happened to the victim," said Shanifah Rieara, MTA Acting Chief Customer Officer. "New York City is a melting pot and it's from my understanding that this gentleman has only been here for about a year, and this is not how we welcome people to our city."

MTA officials are confident the suspect will be found.

"There are cameras everywhere," Rieara added. "Cameras are on our buses. Cameras are within our subway system."

The NYPD Hate Crimes Unit is investigating the bus attack. They do not believe there is an apparent connection to the war in Israel.

The victim is not Muslim. However, community members say that doesn't mean the assailant knew that - or that future potential assailants will know that.