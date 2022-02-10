University of Illinois students get crossword published in New York Times

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WLS) -- Did you do the New York Times crossword Tuesday? If so, you did a puzzle created by a trio of University of Illinois students.Jack Joshi, Jackson Janes and Adam Aaronson started creating a crossword for the Times in 2020. After months of work, they submitted it to the newspaper in November 2020.In February of 2021, the trio received a call from the paper saying their crossword would be accepted and printed. The puzzle was finally published in Tuesday's paper.This is the first time they have collaborated on making a crossword puzzle, but the three friends are avid puzzlers and Aaronson has a particular affinity for crosswords. He has had nine other crosswords published in various outlets.