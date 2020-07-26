Newsviews: Working to Reduce Violence & How Young People Are Leading the Way to Social Change

Their deaths come roughly one year after the Erikson Institute reported that 60% of Chicago children under the age of five, live in neighborhoods where most of the city's homicides occur.
WATCH: Newsviews Part 1
This week on Newsviews we speak with Dr. Cristina Pacione-Zayas, Erikson's Associate Vice President of Policy, and Pamela Bosley, an activist and the co-founder of Purpose Over Pain as well as Bosley's son Trevon,
Purpose over Pain will host a food giveaway next Saturday, August 1 starting at 2:00 p.m. at the New Bethlehem MB Church, located at 8850 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
WATCH: Newsviews Part 2