Restaurants and live theater are among the hardest-hit industries during the COVID-19 pandemic.This week on Newsviews, we talk with Sam Toia, the President of the Illinois Restaurant Association.Toia talks about the future of restaurants and predicts that 20% of restaurants in the state won't ever reopen.We also talk with Deb Clapp, the Executive Director of The League Of Chicago Theatres. Clapp talks about how live theater will have to adapt audiences since COVID-19 and how theaters can remain in business.